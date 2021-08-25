Media under Attack in Armenia: legislature security officers forcibly remove reporters from media booths

During Wednesday’s fight between the ruling and opposition MPs in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the NA security officers forcibly removed reporters from the NA media booths so that they could not video record this scuffle.

Some reporters even sustained light injuries during this forcible removal.

The respective released footage shows how an NA security officer tries to take the video camera from a cameraman.

The situation between the MPs of the opposition and the ruling factions in the NA continues to remain tense Wednesday.

After a long recess, it was thought that the tension would ease, but the pro-government lawmakers did not like the speech of Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the opposition “Armenia” Faction, they responded to Hakobyan from their seats, after which another scuffle broke out between these MPs.

The live broadcast from the NA Sessions’ Hall was cut off again, the security officers were called in again, and another recess was announced.

The passions are running high in Armenia’s parliament since Tuesday when the situation became tense after a question by Anna Mkrtchyan, a lawmaker from the opposition “With Honor” Faction, and today—from the speech of Hayk Sargsyan, an MP of the ruling “Civil Contract” Faction.