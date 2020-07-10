Media: State Department to hire specialist to help Armenian government fight corruption

The US State Department intends to hire a specialist to help the Armenian government fight corruption. He will cooperate with the Armenian Ministry of Justice and contribute to the promotion of reforms, RT reported referring to the State Dept document.

The adviser will support the Armenian government in the creation of new anti-corruption bodies and increase their effectiveness – including the one in the process of forming the anti-corruption committee of Armenia. These institutions will investigate corruption cases and hold corrupt officials accountable, the document says.

Besides, the specialist should advise the Armenian authorities on the development and implementation of law enforcement reforms.

He will interact with the Justice Ministry and other law enforcement agencies and will provide training, education, as well as other technical support to the Ministry of Justice, the anti-corruption committee of Armenia – when it will be set – and other relevant criminal justice institutions on a wide range of issues while giving priority to the fight against corruption at a high level.

The adviser will also organize study tours, trainings for investigators, and manage Washington-funded projects.

As the department noted, only American citizens can apply for this position.

The US plans to spend up to $ 10 million to promote anti-corruption policy in Armenia.