Media reveals names of major businessmen who paid bail for Kocharyan’s release

Number of Russian-based businessmen and entrepreneurs have paid the bail amount totaling 2 trillion AMD (4.2 million USD) set by the Court of Appeals for the release of former President Robert Kocharyan.

7or.am news outlet reports that bail amount was mostly transferred by Russian billionaire businessman, the owner of the Tashir Group conglomerate Samvel Karapetyan, the owner and CEO of Monarch holding Sergey Hambardzumyan, billionaire and benefactor Genadi Stepanyan, AFK Sistema head Vladimir Yevtushenkov, and others. The source reminds that Kocharyan serves as as Independent Director at AFK Sistema Board of Directors.

To remind, on June 18, the Court of Appeals overturned the decision of the first instance court over Kocharyan’s measure of restraint and granted 2 billion AMD ($4.2 million) bail for the ex-president’s release. The ex-president returned home on Saturday after the bail amount was transferred to the state account and the release procedures were finalized .