Mayor of Armenia’s Goris is taken hostage, says deputy mayor

Irina Yolyan, Deputy Mayor of Goris, Armenia, made a Facebook post stating that Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan was currently taken hostage.

“A while ago I spoke with Davit Karapetyan and Armen Melkonyan, the lawyers defending Arush Arushanyan’s interests. So far, the lawyers have not been able to obtain any information from either the police or the investigative body; the human rights defender [of Armenia] was also informed about this.

In fact, due to the obvious illegal actions of the police, Arush Arushanyan has been deprived of liberty for more than 6 hours, and so far the lawyers have not been able to legally work as normal,” the deputy mayor of Goris added.

To note, the Police had informed that Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan was detained within the framework of a criminal case and was submitted to the Investigative Committee of Armenia.