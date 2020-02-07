Massive Turkish military convoy enters Idlib amid reports of counter-offensive against Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – A large Turkish military convoy entered the Idlib Governorate on Friday amid reports from opposition activists about a potential counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to the reports, over 100 Turkish Army vehicles, packed with commandos and other military personnel, entered the Idlib Governorate from the neighboring Hatay Province, where they made their way to the observation posts in northwestern Syria.

The reports claim the Turkish Army, along with their militant allies from the National Liberation Front (NLF), are planning to drive the Syrian Army back towards the deescalation zone that was agreed upon in Sochi.

If true, this would mark the first time during the Syrian conflict that the Turkish Army has taken the offensive against the Syrian Armed Forces.

While there have been minor skirmishes and occasional shelling between the Turkish and Syrian armies, they have never engaged in all out conflict.

The likelihood of a Turkish Army-led operation actually taking place seems rather unlikely, however, as Moscow and Ankara are expected to meet in the coming days to discuss the situation in Idlib.

