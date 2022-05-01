Mass disobedience actions will start tomorrow at 08:30

The part of the speeches of the NA rally initiated by the opposition forces that started in France Square has just ended. Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented their further action plan.

“From now on this square belongs to the people, we will set up tents soon so that we can spend the night. “From today, this square belongs to the people, from now on, the government in Armenia belongs to the people,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, noting that mass actions of disobedience will start tomorrow at 08:30.

Some people left the square, others stayed overnight.