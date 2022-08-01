Masis Abrahamyan, head of the office of the Armenian Dat of the Netherlands, was banned from entering Armenia. Ruben Melikyan

Human rights defender Ruben Melikyan wrote on his Facebook page that Masis Abrahamyan, the head of the Dutch Armenian Dat office, was also declared “persona non grata”.

“His entry to the Motherland is prohibited, and now Mr. Abrahamyan is in the transit section of the Zvartnots airport.”

I know Mr. Abrahamyan personally. he greatly helped the institution of the Human Rights Defender of Artsakh in 2016-2018, when I was the head of that institution.

Mr. Abrahamyan offered me to undertake the protection of his interests in challenging the arbitrariness shown to him, and of course, I accepted that offer,” wrote R. Melikyan.

Let’s remind that today the “Heritage” party issued a statement about the founder of the party, Raffi K. About banning Hovhannisyan’s entry into the territory of the Republic of Artsakh.