Azerbaijan is pushing forward a narrative that Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh for centuries should either stay on Azerbaijani terms or leave for a third country, claiming that this isn’t an ethnic cleansing. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, wrote this on Twitter.

“I’m curious whether the authors of this thesis believe in what they say?” Marukyan added.