Maral Najarian repatriates to Armenia

Maral Najarian, a Lebanese Armenian, who spent four months in Azerbaijani captivity, has repatriated to Armenia, the Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office reports.

Ms. Najarian had a meeting with High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan and the Office’s Head of Repatriation Hovhannes Aleksanyan on Wednesday.

She described her experience in an Azerbaijani prison, her release and current health condition. Reference was made to how the Office can help Maral find a job in Armenia.

“Maral’s experience and her unwavering patriotism make her an exemplary figure for the global Armenian community,” the Office said.