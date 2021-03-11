Maral Najarian ordeal free from captivity and on her well-being Interview with Raffy Demirdjian Beirut, Video

Maral Najaryan is at home after months in Azerbaijani captivity still missing husband

Lebanese-Armenian Maral Najarian arrived in Beirut and now is at home after months spending in captivity in Azerbaijan

Maral Najarian had moved to Berdzor, Artsakh after the massive Beirut port explosion. She was taken prisoner along with the taxi driver on Goris-Stepanakert highway when heading to Berdzor to transport her personal belongings to Yerevan after the end of the war on 11 November 2020. Azerbaijan later officially confirmed the fact of the woman’s capture and some reports suggest that she is being kept in Gobustan prison, about 70 km away from Baku.

Maral Najarian: as soon as we reached Shushi, Azeri soldiers surrounded us and asked where we were from, we said from Yerevan. They asked us what were we doing there, we said we came to take Vicken’s stuff from Shushi hotel. They asked for our passports and took…

..in his phone and told we were terrorists and that they could not let us go. They beat Vicken and put us in a 4×4 vehicle and took us to Azerbaijan. The vehicle was filled with gas tanks and we thought that they will burn the car with us inside as they closed the windows…

Vicken’s eyes were closed and I told him that they will burn us alive. I was very frightened. I had no hope that I would be freed from there (Azerbaijan). But I kept my faith in God. They never beat me, but that doesn’t mean they treated me in an extraordinary way.