Many Artsakh residents demolishing, destroying, burning down their own houses and leaving

In Kashatagh Region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), people are demolishing, destroying, and burning down their own houses and leaving.

The people of Karvachar have 48 hours to leave their homes, as those territories shall be handed over to Azerbaijan by Sunday.

Many Artsakh residents are going to Dadivank to say goodbye to the monastery. Some of them are simply crying.ADVERTISING

After taking down the pictures of the Armenian heroes from the walls of Erkej secondary school, its students made notes—addressing Azerbaijanis—on the school walls from the outside, and which read in particular: “We will not kill you, but you will die from this air!” and “Don’t enjoy!”

And Aghdam Region shall be handed over to Azerbaijan by November 20.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday night signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers will be deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.