Many are leaving the Pashinyan civil contract party Nazeli Baghdasaryan’s brother is leaving the CP, and his wife is leaving his new position

Arman Baghdasaryan, the brother of Shirak governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan, terminates his membership in the “Civil Contract” party and resigns as a member of the Gyumri Council of Elders.

Baghdasaryan wrote about this on his Facebook page, publishing his appeals to Suren Papikyan, the chairman of the CP party, and Vardges Samsonyan, the mayor of Gyumri. By the way, Arman Baghdasaryan was present at yesterday’s sitting of the Council of Elders, and no hint was made about his resignation. The head of the CP faction Knarik Harutyunyan asked for a break in the middle of the sitting, after which Arman Baghdasaryan did not return to the hall. Note that he was a rather active member of the Council of Elders.

It is noteworthy that his post was followed by the post of a woman who has been holding a position in the municipality for several months. The position of the Foreign Relations Department. “

It is noteworthy that against the background of their resignations, there is a rumor that the issue of changing the governor of Shirak may be discussed in the near future.