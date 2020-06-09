Manvel Grigoryan is in the resuscitation department. The condition is extremely serious. Մանվել Գրիգորյանը վերակենդանացման բաժանմունքում է. վիճակը ծայրահեղ ծանր է

General Manvel Grigoryan, a former member of the National Assembly, is in the resuscitation department of Nairi Medical Center. In a conversation with Armenpress, Grigoryan’s lawyer Arsen Mkrtchyan said that the general’s condition is extremely serious.

“He lost consciousness and is now in the resuscitation department of Nairi Medical Center. The situation is extremely difficult, “Mkrtchyan said.

On January 25, the official website of the Armenian representation in the European Court of Human Rights reported that the European Court of Human Rights had demanded that the Armenian government provide relevant information on Manvel Grigoryan’s case.

In a letter received from the European Court of Human Rights on March 22, the Armenian government was informed that on March 12, Manvel Grigoryan’s lawyer had requested that an intermediary measure be taken in accordance with Rule 39 of the Court’s Rules of Procedure. under the supervision of specialists, as well as to immediately transfer him to the medical institution indicated by him in the Republic of France for further examination and treatment.

On March 22, the European Court of Human Rights decided to adjourn the hearing of the interim measure, demanding that the Government of the Republic of Armenia submit the relevant information by April 3.

At present, the authorized representative of the Government of the Republic of Armenia in the European Court is taking appropriate steps to gather the mentioned information, to formulate the position of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and to submit it to the European Court within the established period.

Earlier, in February, Manvel Grigoryan was taken to Nairi Medical Center for examination.

Manvel Grigoryan has been in the “Yerevan-Kentron” penitentiary institution since January 22.

On March 15, the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan decided to extend the detention of Manvel Grigoryan, a former member of the National Assembly and former chairman of the Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers, for another two months.

Manvel Grigoryan has been charged under Article 235, Part 2 of the Criminal Code for illegally acquiring ammunition and with prior agreement with other persons, as well as Article 179, Part 3, Clause 1 of the Criminal Code. to seize someone else’s property in a particularly large amount, which was handed over to him in the form of embezzlement by prior agreement.

On June 16, Manvel Grigoryan was arrested, then, on June 19, by the vote of the deputies of the National Assembly, deprived of his parliamentary immunity and arrested by a court decision. During his detention, the MP’s lawyers repeatedly spoke about his health problems, noting that their client’s life was in danger. The statement issued by the National Security Service of the National Security Service said that the recreation area belonging to Manvel Grigoryan had been turned into an ammunition depot, a retro car and dozens of modern cars. Aknalch’s summer house also served as a “military unit” for the general, a warehouse for food, hygiene items, medicine and military equipment. From the letters attached to the boxes addressed to the soldiers, it was obvious that the contents of the boxes were still the aid sent to the frontline soldiers in 2016 during the four-day war in April 2016.

Norayr Shoghikyan