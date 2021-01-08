Manukyan demands meeting of Foreign Ministry, NSS, Armed Forces General Staff heads to give clarifications

“You are officially responsible for all the decisions made, you must present the reality to the public. If necessary, anti-government decisions must be prevented by protecting the interests of the state and the people. ” The “Homeland Salvation Movement” spread the statement of the movement’s candidate for Prime Minister Vazgen Manukyan, in which the latter addressed the RA Foreign Minister, the director of the National Security Service, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, demanding to meet with the representatives of the “Homeland Salvation Movement” to give explanations. about the document.

The announcement says ․ “To the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Ayvazyan, Director of the National Security Service, Colonel Armen Abazyan, To Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel-General Onik Gasparyan Dear Sirs, Our country is in an extremely dangerous situation. We have had huge human and territorial losses.

Our sovereignty has diminished. The security system of the Republic of Armenia is broken. Concessions and losses continue due to dubious anti-government decisions of the defeated Prime Minister. Our society does not know with whom it has agreed. There are many concerns and worries about the Nikol Pashinyan-Ilham Ali meeting scheduled for January 11 in a wide range of political and public circles.

The situation is explosive, pregnant with unpredictable developments. You are officially responsible for all the decisions made, to be made; you are obliged to present the reality to the public. If necessary, you are obliged to prevent the adoption of anti-state decisions, protecting the interests of the state and the people. We appeal to you to request a meeting with the representatives of the Homeland Salvation Movement on January 9. We are waiting for your clarifications on the situation. Thanks in advance”. Vazgen Manukyan “Homeland Salvation Movement”