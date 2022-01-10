Manuel Manukyan: My goal is to remove Nikol Pashinyan and in the end, I will follow that goal.

I am non-partisan because I am not obliged to any force or individual, I am obliged to my Homeland and God.

My goal is to remove Nikol Pashinyan and in the end, I will follow that goal. If people had heard me 2 years ago, we would have celebrated New Year and Christmas with our thousands of guys today,

if people were earphones and personal interests put aside and fought to remove Nikol Pashinyan’s number, thousands of innocent lives will be saved today.

Fighting isn’t easy, those who fight against Nikol today must have the will, not be afraid and retaliate, not be afraid of Facebook terror, fake page attacks, criminal cases and be ready for the toughest trials and difficulties.

Rats The government has no red line. You will be persecuted, stoned, written thousands of lies about you, but you must be strong, you must believe in God Almighty and fight patiently with his faith and strength and fight again. Saving the homeland is not a game and dance. Fighting for the homeland is not the place of glory and show-off.

The savior of the homeland is not one who shouts about it. Homeland They don’t fight for a day and a month, fighting for the homeland are till the last breath. Nikol Pashinyan, you are a political palace, you survive, you are nothing and your defeat is registered. I will not be bought, I will not be silenced, I will be intimidated and there will not be stopped, I know and I can do it. What you with your team so far you have done it against me, has made me more stubborn, more strong and more determined. I am not alone, I am with God and I have never been afraid or afraid of Satan’s servants. You take the name of God out of your mouth, from your works of Satan, do you think I will not feel a man who knows God? You are the devil’s chicken and your everyday life is a terrible test for our nation and country. Well, the struggle continues, our struggle has no retreat, we always move forward.

