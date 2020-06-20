Manhattan US attorney steps down; was probing Trump allies

By STEPHEN REX BROWN

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, who ran the office that prosecuted Michael Cohen and is investigating Rudy Giuliani, has stepped down, Attorney General William Barr announced Friday.

Berman’s bombshell resignation — which was announced in the evening — shocked employees of the storied office, which is one of the most important within the Department of Justice.

One stunned insider in the office said some prosecutors might quit in response to Berman’s resignation, though the coronavirus pandemic made mass resignations less likely.

The office — which handles federal prosecution in a region formally known as the Southern District of New York — is reportedly investigating Giuliani in connection with political corruption charges against the former mayor’s associates, including Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.

The Southern District prosecuted Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney — though Berman recused himself from presiding over that case for reasons that were never made clear.

Berman’s predecessor Preet Bharara, who Trump fired shortly after taking office, was skeptical Berman was “stepping down.”

“Berman ‘stepping down’ is bull–it. He was fired,” Bharara tweeted.

“Why does a president get rid of his own hand-picked US Attorney in SDNY on a Friday night, less than 5 months before the election?”

The office won a guilty verdict in February against Michael Avenatti, the bulldog lawyer who became famous by representing porn star Stormy Daniels in legal battles with Trump.

Berman oversaw investigations of Trump’s 2016 inaugural committee and Jeffrey Epstein. He’d recently harshly criticized Prince Andrew for allegedly refusing to cooperate with an ongoing probe into Epstein’s enablers.

The only recent major news involving the office came through former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s tell-all book about serving in President Trump’s White House. The Department of Justice is fighting in court to prevent the book from being published next week.

In the book, Bolton wrote that during a 2018 phone call Turkish President Recep Erdogan argued to Trump that the state-owned Halkbank was innocent of charges brought by the Southern District.

“Trump then told Erdoğan he would take care of things, explaining that the Southern District prosecutors were not his people but were Obama people, a problem that would be fixed when they were replaced by his people,” Bolton wrote.

“It was as though Trump was trying to show he had as much arbitrary authority as Erdogan.”

Craig Carpenito, the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, will serve as Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney, Barr said in the release.

Trump will nominate Jay Clayton, currently Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to replace Berman. The prospect of Clayton’s nomination in an election year was uncertain.

“I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Barr said in a news release. He added that Berman “has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices.”