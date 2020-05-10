fbpx

Man who tries to set fire to Armenian church in Istanbul says Armenians ‘brought’ COVID-19

Suspect M.K., detained by police after trying to set fire to the front door of the Armenian church in Istanbul, said he wanted to set fire to the door, as the Armenians ‘brought’ the coronavirus.

According to the Turkish resource Sozcu, the man disappeared without implementing his idea as he was noted.

Representatives of the Armenian patriarchy reported the incident, after which police and the provincial administration made statements. Soon a certain citizen M.K. was detained and pleaded guilty.

