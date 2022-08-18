Man found after setting off fireworks in Yerevan on day of mourning #surmalu Video

On Wednesday evening, the Yerevan Police received several calls that there were fireworks in the Arabkir district, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the police.

It was found that this firework was carried out on Vratsakan Street.

And the person who set off these fireworks was found shortly thereafter a time; he is a foreigner.

He showed the empty box of fireworks materials to the law enforcement officers and stated that he was not aware that this Wednesday and Thursday are days of mourning in Armenia—and in memory of the casualties of the explosion at the Surmalu shopping market in Yerevan on August 14.

This person has been fined.