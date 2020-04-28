Mahatma Gandhi statue to be installed in Yerevan

At its sitting on Tuesday, the Yerevan Council of Elders made a decision to place a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan.

The matter was presented by Andranik Sedoyan, Acting Head of Department of Special Regulation of Urban Development Activities at Yerevan Municipality. He noted that the Indian side is ready to cover all the expenses for the transfer and installation of the statue.

The basis for making this decision is the letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia to the Mayor of Yerevan, proposing to place a statue of Mahatma Gandhi—the spiritual leader of India and a prominent politician in world history as well as a philosopher—in Yerevan on the occasion of his 150th birthday, thus strengthening and deepening the friendly relations between Armenia and India.

The letter also states that the statue will be provided by the Indian side, which will also cover the expenses related to the transfer of this statue to Yerevan, as well as the construction of its pedestal and the installation.

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi will be erected at the park.