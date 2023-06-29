Macron “I have put more pressure on Aliyev and I will put more pressure on him than Pashinyan himself. “The question is Pashinyan”.

“I remain decisive regarding Artsakh”, confirms the French president

During his three-day visit to Marseille, French President Emmanuel Macron had a meeting with various influential circles of Marseille (economic, artistic, political, community, sports, cultural, commercial, scientific-educational, etc.), whom he personally invited.

That evening, at his meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community in Marseille, which was also attended by MP Saprina Akresti-Rupash, responding to the appeal addressed to him, “Mr. President, we expect a more powerful initiative, practical and not only moral”, said the following. “I have put more pressure on Aliyev and I will put more pressure on him than Pashinyan himself. The question is Pashinyan. I am the only one who has a clear position and message on the issue of Artsakh.”

To this answer to the president, the representative of the Central Committee of the ARF Western Europe, Hrach Varjapetian said. “Mr. President, as French citizens, we turn to you as our president, as well as co-chairman of the Minsk Group, and we expect you to show practical support to our compatriots from Artsakh.

We know that our friend Murat Papazian, Co-Chairman of the Coordinating Council of French-Armenian Organizations, has discussed with you the alarming and deeply worrying situation in Artsakh on various occasions, we turn to you with the same demand and the same level. It should also be clear that any conversation or intention to see the centuries-old Armenian Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan is unacceptable for us.”

President Macron from the conclusion. “Don’t doubt my determination regarding Artsakh and Armenia in general. I will continue my efforts, even if I am almost the only one in the international family with this agenda. You also know that France sent its military attaché to its embassy in Armenia for the first time, which must mean something, right? We will do our best.”

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

