Lying is his credit, confusion and confusion is his lifestyle, hysteria is his way of doing it,

The balloon of lies, no matter how much it is blown, does not stop: a) it is a lie, b) it continues to be a balloon. There is also the “c” point. The bubble of that lie bursts sooner or later, as a rule, as soon as the needle of reality or other cutting-edge truth emerges. Even so, owning one is still beyond the reach of the average person.

Terr, Orwell’s ear will call, they say in “1984” (maybe “2020” would be better). “War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is power.” If the genius anti-utopian had the opportunity to study Nikol Pashinyan and his CPs, he would undoubtedly add the fourth party slogan.

“A lie is the truth.” That is for Nikol Pashinyan and his team. Here is a sample of a concrete and freshly blown stick, in the form of the “Istanbul Charter” and the naked accusations and statements addressed to President Robert Kocharyan by Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters.

Let us remind you that the content of these false accusations, and, in fact, targeted slanders, is that by signing the mentioned document, President Robert Kocharyan practically accepted (signed in 1999) that the Artsakh issue be settled within Azerbaijan or without violating Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Nikol Pashinyan circulated these slanderous statements against President Robert Kocharyan in his “family” newspaper in 2010, and by seizing the RA state power in a street coup, already acting as the RA Prime Minister, he repeated the same lie, moreover, it referred to the recent NA elections.

during the campaign. In addition, Pashinyan’s lie was repeated by his humble subordinates, such as Alen Simonyan. In any case, even the OSCE 1999 Not being familiar with the “Istanbul Charter” signed at the summit, it was not difficult to understand that the accusations against President Kocharyan are not only absurd, but also cynical, illogical and simply defamatory. Well, it is absurd to accuse a statesman of such a thing, who since 1988 has put all his life and efforts to ensure the defense of Artsakh, to achieve the realization of the right to independence, the right to self-determination, and to catch and “stand on his feet”.

He signed a document in Istanbul, which nullifies all these efforts. Moreover, although the charter was signed in 1999, on February 17, 2022, it turned out that almost no one had … read it. In fact, it was not read by those who referred to the document as a serious accusation. Definitely not read. In all probability, only Nikol Pashinyan read it, selectively took one of the points of the document, where there is literally no word about Artsakh and, moreover, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, “edited” what he read in a deliberate way, deliberately ignoring the point of the same document. which is directly about the settlement of the Artsakh issue, where there is no word on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and, moreover, ostensibly on the settlement of the issue within its framework. This, by the way, is contrary to a number of other points of conflict in which there are such notes. Those who wish can be convinced once by getting acquainted with the given parts of the document. At the February 17 press conference, President Robert Kocharyan referred to those realities, wondering how it is that many of the accusers or those who circulated those accusations did not try to get acquainted with the document on their own. Maybe Nikol Pashinyan, who always lies, has not lied at least once in his life? It turned out that no, Nikol Pashinyan lied again. As always, of course. Lying is his credo, mischief and slander is his practice, hysteria is his element. In short, another inflated balloon of Nikolai lies. Hopefully, irreversibly. Let us hope that as soon as possible the catastrophic government of Nicholas will be thrown into the arms of the past and the dump of history, with its lies, falsifications, sowing of internal hatred, beheading and extermination. Armen Hakobyan