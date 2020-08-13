Lydian Armenia on Amulsar gold mine project: EBRD participation does not matter

Yesterday, some circles enthusiastically had announced that the EBRD has stopped investing in the Amulsar project; this is noted in the statement Thursday by Lydian Armenia, the company in charge of the Amulsar gold mine project in Armenia.

“Let’s start with the fact that the EBRD has not stopped investing, whereas Fidanka McGrath, who is quoted in the statement issued in this regard, is not an EBRD representative, but a member of an environmental NGO.

The EBRD and other shareholders have ceased to be part of the Amulsar project solely as a result of continued lawlessness in Armenia, and on this occasion, the joy of those who disseminated this news is incomprehensible.

A question arises: What have the perpetrators of illegality rejoiced over?

The company will also continue to discuss the scope of further cooperation with the EBRD on the Amulsar project,” the Lydian Armenia statement also reads, in part.

As reported earlier, Civilnet.am had disseminated a report, according to which the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced that its investment in the Amulsar project is finished.

