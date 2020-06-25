Los Angeles – Yerevan direct flight on July 11, Լոս Անջելես – Երևան ուղիղ չվերթ՝ հուլիսի 11-ին

LOS ANGELES – Taking into account COVID-19 in the aviation market

The situation, especially our compatriots in the state of California

At the urging of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles,

Cross Group on July 11 as part of the LAX2EVN project

will conduct a direct charter flight from Los Angeles to Yerevan.

The flight can be used by the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, permanent residence in the Republic of Armenia

foreigners with the same rights as foreign foreigners

citizens who have family members living in the Republic of Armenia

(husband / wife / parent / child).

The flight will be operated by Boeing 767 of the European airline Icelandair

by plane, which is equipped with economy and business class seats. The plane

will refuel in Reykjavik for refueling

a stop that will take 1 hour. The flight duration is 15 hours, including:

the stop.

If you want to buy air tickets for this flight, please fill out

Your data on lax2evn.com. Cross Group Company:

Employees will contact you within 48 hours to inform you

on the order of payment.

You can also buy air tickets to local travel agencies in Los Angeles

from agencies.

The cost of an economy class air ticket is 1350 USD, the business order is 2350 USD

dollars.

The air ticket for children aged 0-2 is $ 100.

The flight is carried out by the RA Territorial Administration and Infrastructure

Ministry, the Honorary Consulate of Iceland in Armenia, Armenian-Icelandic

Narek Mkrtchyan, Member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, Festa Avia

Thanks to the cooperation of the LLC.

Ministry, the Honorary Consulate of Iceland in Armenia, Armenian-Icelandic Narek Mkrtchyan, Member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, Festa Avia Thanks to the cooperation of the LLC. Because of the total amount of the air ticket in case of cancellation of the flight

will be returned to the buyer within two weeks.

Cross Group:

LAX2EVN PROJECT:

www.lax2evn.com:

+374 60 404 404:

[email protected]:

ԼՈՍ ԱՆՋԵԼԵՍ – Հաշվի առնելով COVID-19 – ի հետևանքով ավիացիոն շուկայում

առաջացած իրավիճակը և հատկապես Կալիֆորնիա նահանգում մեր հայրենակիցների

կուտակումները՝ Լոս Անջելեսում ՀՀ գլխավոր հյուպատոսության հորդորով,

Cross Group ընկերությունը, LAX2EVN նախագծի շրջանակում, հուլիսի 11-ին

կիրականացնի Լոս Անջելես – Երևան ուղիղ չարթերային չվերթ։

Չվերթից կարող են օգտվել ՀՀ քաղաքացիները, ՀՀ-ում մշտական բնակության

իրավունք ունեցող օտարերկրացիները, ինչպես նաև այն օտարերկրյա

քաղաքացիները, որոնք ունեն ՀՀ-ում բնակվող ընտանիքի անդամներ

(ամուսին/կին/ծնող/երեխա)։

Չվերթը կիրականացվի եվրոպական Icelandair ավիաընկերության Boeing 767

ինքնաթիռով, որը համալրված է էկոնոմ և բիզնես կարգի նստատեղերով։ Ինքնաթիռը

վառելիքի վերալիցքավորման նպատակով Ռեյկյավիկում կկատարի տեխնիկական

կանգառ, որը կտևի 1 ժամ։ Ամբողջ թռիչքի տևողությունն է 15 ժամ՝ ներառյալ

կանգառը։

Եթե ցանկանում եք գնել ավիատոմսեր նշված չվերթի համար, խնդրում ենք լրացնել

Ձեր տվյալները lax2evn.com կայքում։ Cross Group ընկերությության

աշխատակիցները 48 ժամվա ընթացքում կապ կհաստատեն Ձեզ հետ՝ տեղեկացնելու Ձեզ

վճարման կարգի մասին։

Ավիատոմսերը կարող եք ձեռք բերել նաև Լոս Անջելեսի տեղական ճամփորդական

գործակալություններից։

Էկոնոմ կարգի ավիատոմսի արժեքն է 1350 ԱՄՆ դոլար, բիզնես կարգինը՝ 2350 ԱՄՆ

դոլար:

0-2 տարեկան երեխաների ավիատոմսի արժեքն է՝ 100 ԱՄՆ դոլար:

Չվերթն իրականացվում է ՀՀ տարածքային կառավարման և ենթակառուցվածքների

նախարարության, ՀՀ-ում Իսլանդիայի պատվո հյուպատոսության, հայ-իսլանդական

խորհրդարանական բարեկամական խմբի անդամ Նարեկ Մկրտչյանի, «Ֆեստա Ավիա»

ՍՊԸ-ի համագործակցության շնորհիվ:

նախարարության, ՀՀ-ում Իսլանդիայի պատվո հյուպատոսության, հայ-իսլանդական խորհրդարանական բարեկամական խմբի անդամ Նարեկ Մկրտչյանի, «Ֆեստա Ավիա» ՍՊԸ-ի համագործակցության շնորհիվ: Որևէ պատճառով չվերթի չեղարկման դեպքում ավիատոմսի ամբողջ գումարը

կվերադարձվի գնորդին՝ երկշաբաթյա ժամկետում։

Cross Group

LAX2EVN PROJECT

www.lax2evn.com

+374 60 404 404

[email protected]