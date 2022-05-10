Los Angeles: Greeks film Festival’ Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of the Greeks’ Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 12:00 pm Pacific ￼

Regal LA Live Theater 1000 W. Olympic Boulevard Los Angeles, CA.
Join in the screening of the director’s cut of the documentary ‘Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of the Greeks’. The film chronicles the genocide of the indigenous Hellenic Christian population at the hands of the Ottoman and Nationalist Turks. This catastrophe also set the course for the elimination of Armenian and Assyrian people in what is now Turkey.
Click Here to Order Your Tickets in Advance
For more information visit www.hellenicresearchcenter.org
