fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Los Angeles: Armenian Anti Pashinyan rally, outside the Armenian consulate in Glendale in defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

by Leave a Comment

Hundreds of Los Angeles Armenians held a rally outside the Armenian consulate in Glendale in defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the efforts by the people of Armenia to prevent the de-Armenianization of Artsakh, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Facebook page of the US Western Regional Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.

The assembled clearly expressed their message: They are against any scenario where Artsakh is part of Azerbaijan, as history shows that such a scenario will be the precondition for another genocide.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.