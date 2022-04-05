Los Angeles: Armenian Anti Pashinyan rally, outside the Armenian consulate in Glendale in defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)

Hundreds of Los Angeles Armenians held a rally outside the Armenian consulate in Glendale in defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the efforts by the people of Armenia to prevent the de-Armenianization of Artsakh, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Facebook page of the US Western Regional Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party.

The assembled clearly expressed their message: They are against any scenario where Artsakh is part of Azerbaijan, as history shows that such a scenario will be the precondition for another genocide.