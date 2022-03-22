Long live Shakespeare! Edmon Marukyan, as ambassador

Edik Andreasyan,

I was very close to understanding what special assignments Edmon Marukyan, as ambassador, should fulfill for Nikol Pashinyan. I saw with my own eyes that he entered the posts of one of the Facebook users and taught that user in the feedback section that Nikol Pashinyan should not be told dirty things in these turbulent times. This user was also crazy and slapped Edmon on the head, asking who are you to teach me something? But how did he accept the blasphemy addressed to Nikol? What else were you waiting for?

Probably inspired by this “success”, Edmon now calls on everyone to be united. Everyone except Nikol. Let’s read. In parallel with the so-called “crisis” of gas supply in Artsakh and the firing on civilians with grenade launchers, officials from the UN Office in Baku went to Shushi and took part in some event. The RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note of protest condemning the operation to the acting UN Resident Coordinator, but this fact speaks of the fact that the international institutions created after the Second World War are in a disgraceful crisis of values. Human rights, democracy, the human being as the highest value, the rule of law and other values ​​are left in the background. The old world order has long since exhausted itself, and the new one has not been created, The visible creation has much more dangerous manifestations and is a completely different system. Therefore, in this situation, there is no alternative to the Armenian people acting together. It’s time to dump her and move on. “

Dear people, I deliberately quoted Edmon’s post in its entirety, so as not to suddenly fall out of context and damage the classic figure’s unmixed reputation. As you know, the UN representative in Baku was present at the event organized by the Jewish community of Azerbaijan in Shushi. That fact greatly frightened our Foreign Ministry and Arab, sorry, Ararat Mirzoyan’s duke sent a note of protest to the four corners of the world, what is this, the UN seems to have forgotten the Minsk Group, according to which Shushi is confiscated, and etc., etc. My merciful grandfather… He always said that what a donkey scares is above a horse. In Baku, they were angry with Ararat Mirzoyan’s sudden note of protest and started pointing fingers at us that you had not learned lessons from the 44-day war. I will notice that they pointed a finger at us on March 21, and Edmon Marukyan made the mentioned note on March 19,

Edmon, of course, was silent after that and did not speak again. But do not get me wrong, Edmon was silent not for fear of Baku’s slander, but for something else. Probably, Nicole burst from the side, oh, you are not an idiot, oh, when did I say that Shushi is an unhappy and disgusting city? And really, how can the RA Prime Minister and the RA Foreign Ministry have two different opinions on the status of Shushi? Aro will probably be fired soon, unless, of course, he has managed to form a group of supporters in the relevant Turkish political circles, which have long been deciding on Nikol Pashinyan’s foreign and domestic, as well as personnel policy.

Our task today is not to fall into the whirlpool of these difficult questions, however. Let’s read the last paragraph of Edmon’s post. “Human rights, democracy, the human being as the highest value, the rule of law and other values ​​are left in the background. The old world order has long since exhausted itself, and the new one has not been created, the apparent creation has much more dangerous manifestations and is a completely different system.

Therefore, in this situation, there is no alternative to the Armenian people acting together. It’s time to dump her and move on. ” I want to know what special assignment Edmon is doing with this paragraph. It is understandable that he complains about the world, but why does he call us to act together? Are we to blame for the world being corrupted? We live here separated by blacks and whites, paving each other on the asphalt and plastering each other’s walls. I would suggest Edmon Marukyan to make the same appeal to the person whose special ambassador is he, that is, Nikol. Let her say that, Nicole, it’s time to dump her and move on.

There is one very famous character from Shakespeare’s tragedies, the palace clown. He has a special assignment from the kings to tell the truth to the king եր’s face ա Do you understand, Edmon, what I mean? And so be quick and say to Nicole what you think and what you think is right and useful for the country. Ordinary people do not believe in the soon-to-be, but at court the clowns are treated with respect, in whose grimaces and crazy giggles the truth prevails.

