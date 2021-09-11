Local news: Events you can go to in Orange County to remember the Sept. 11 attacks

By Heather McRea,

Communities across Orange County are planning ceremonies and tributes to remember those who died and those who rushed into danger’s way during the Sept. 11 attacks. Here are just a few of the 20th anniversary events planned locally on Saturday:

Anaheim: The Rotary Club will debut its new Field of Honor on Sept. 11 to honor heroes whether a first responder, veteran or military. The club will display flags at Eucalyptus Park, 100 N. Quintana Drive, with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The flags will be displayed for three days.

Garden Grove: The Christ Cathedral will remember those who died or were injured in the attacks by ringing its carillon bells. The bells inside the cathedral’s Crean Tower will ring four times to mark the events of that historic day: at 8:46 a.m. (World Trade Center North Tower), 9:30 a.m. (World Trade Center South Tower), 9:37 a.m. (Pentagon) and 10:03 a.m. (Somerset County). All of those are local times to here.

Huntington Beach: A ceremony hosted by American Legion Post 133 will be held at 6 p.m. at the Pier Plaza and will honor Huntington Beach police, fire and marine safety officers.

Mission Viejo: The city will host a remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. to honor those who lost their lives and the heroes who responded. It will be held in The Kershaw Garden at 200 Civic Center. A moment of silence will correspond with the time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Rancho Santa Margarita: The city along with local scout troops will be hosting a Patriot Day Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the Civic Center, 22232 El Paseo. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair.

Yorba Linda: The Richard Nixon Foundation will host a commemoration ceremony at 11 a.m. that will include the display of 23 tons of wreckage from the World Trade Center as its centerpiece. The display will arrive at the Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd, via motorcade with escorts from local first responders. The ceremonial firefighter’s “Final Alarm” will be performed and there will be speakers and music. The steel will be on display in the Nixon Library’s parking lot and remain open 24 hours a day until Sept.18. Registration is strongly recommended at nixonfoundation.org.

Yorba Linda: Messiah Lutheran Church, 4861 Liverpool St., will have a free community concert at 5:30 p.m. to honor the 20th anniversary on its South Lawn, bring a lawn chair and there will be food trucks for picking up diner.