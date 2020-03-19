fbpx

Local gun shops see boom in business: Toilet paper isn’t the only hot commodity during coronavirus crisis, ‘Something unbelievable’

SCHENECTADY – While most people are hunkering down during the novel coronavirus pandemic, quite a few appear to be arming up.

“You ever watch those old Westerns and the tumbleweeds are floating through?” said Craig Serafini, owner of Upstate Guns & Ammo in Schenectady. “Well, that’s not what’s happening here.”

Serafini said he’s seen between a 500 percent to 1,000 percent increase in foot traffic in his State Street gun shop since it became apparent that the new coronavirus was spreading in the United States.

