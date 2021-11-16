Local battles underway in eastern border section – Armenian Defense Ministry

The situation along the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained extremely tense as of 2:30 pm, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

“Local battles are taking place, during which the adversary is using artillery, armored vehicles, firearms of different calibers,” it said.

“The Armenian side is taking adequate measures. The situation is under the control of the Armenian armed forces,” the ministry added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry said that the Armenian positions in the eastern border section came under renewed Azerbaijani attack.