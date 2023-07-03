Lilit Galstyan: I sound a wake-up call and a threat

Lilit Galstyan, member of the General Assembly of the ARF Armenia, and member of the Armenian National Assembly “Armenia” faction, gave a speech at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is a touchstone for Western civilization. Do you want to witness the repatriation of the ancient Christian civilization?

I sound a wake-up and threat call – SOS.

Here and now is the time to show unyielding political will, take action and reject the politics of double standards.

Azerbaijan should be held accountable for war crimes.

The Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be deprived of their inalienable right to self-determination, safe and free living in their historical FATHERLAND. It’s time to be decisive and act,” said the deputy.

