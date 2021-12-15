Like Swiss secret meeting, The two Turkish Brothers Pashinyan and Aliyev met in Secret again in Brussels what is Nikol selling Now?

When Pashinyan and Aliyev met in Switzerland, they planned and designed the Karabakh war; what is Brussels secret meeting?

The President of the Council of Europe Charles Michel stated at a briefing that the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali had a “short” private conversation yesterday without his participation. “It simply came to our notice then. It is possible for me to support and encourage them, for them it is also possible to talk directly. “

He noted that direct contact is a way to prevent incidents and avoid further escalation.

“Direct contacts at the leadership level are very important in maximizing security and stability opportunities,” he said, noting that the talks lasted a total of four hours.

Earlier we reported that the trilateral meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Ali took place in Brussels.

The process of fulfilling the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, as well as November 26 was discussed.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need for the full implementation of the above-mentioned statements, in particular, emphasizing the need for an immediate solution to humanitarian issues, ensuring the return of prisoners of war, hostages and other civilians held. Reference was made to the work aimed at opening regional communications.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan reaffirmed the agreement on the reopening of the railway. Accordingly, the railway will operate in accordance with internationally accepted customs and border rules, on a reciprocal basis, under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries. Armenia will have access by rail to the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

Concrete steps were taken to reduce tensions in the region.

Reference was made to possible steps aimed at demarcation, delimitation, and mutual trust between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The parties agreed to continue contact.