Liberation Movement demands resignation of Armenian PM, president

The Liberation Movement initiative group demands the resignation of the Armenian prime minister and president, Ara Zohrabyan, a member of the movement and leader of the opposition Zartonk (Awakening) party, announced at a rally at the Republic Square in Yerevan on Saturday.

He pointed to the statement issued after the Russia-hosted Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in Sochi on Friday, according to which a bilateral commission on delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is to be set up with the advisory assistance of Russia.

“The parties signed the statement based on the statement of November 9, 2020, the points of which have been violated to the detriment of Armenia,” Zohrabyan stated.

He recalled that the Azerbaijani troops did not stop at the positions they held at the time of signing the statement. They moved forward and invaded Armenia’s territory. Baku also failed to return all Armenian prisoners of war and other civilian captives. Moreover, Armenia suffered casualties as a result of Azerbaijan’s latest military aggression.

“This means that our security issues remain unresolved. We do not know how the border delimitation and demarcation process would affect the issue of Artsakh’s status. The goals of the Liberation Movement cannot be achieved under the leadership of Nikol Pashinian. Nikol Pashinyan cannot boldly push ahead with the issue of defending Armenia’s interests,” Zohrabyan stated.

Therefore, the Liberation Movement demands the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian, he announced.

This statement was met with applause by the participants of the rally, who started chanting, “Yes, Yes!”.

“The Liberation Movement calls on parties, organizations and individuals to join these demands,” Zohrabyan said.