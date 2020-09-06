Lev Parnas: Trump’s Cronies Made Fun of Him Behind His Back

In this members-only episode of The New Abnormal, Lev Parnas spills the tea on Trump, Rudy Giuliani, the Ukraine saga, and how the “cult” talks smack on their own leader.

The Daily Beast Lev Parnas has been a major character in the ongoing Trumpworld corruption saga and was even arrested for his role in it all. These days, he is choosing to spill the tea.

The former ally of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani joined this bonus members-only episode of The New Abnormal to come clean about his complicity in the Trump “cult,” how he started to “drink the Kool-Aid” (“I was approached by a couple of gentlemen in Florida to hold a fundraiser for [Trump]”) and what he knows about Ukraine.