Legislature opposition factions petition to Armenia President

The package of bills on amendments and addenda to the law on administrative-territorial division and the attached bills was hastily adopted at the special session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia on September 24. The opposition “Armenia” Faction in the NA has noted this in a statement it released Tuesday.

“In connection with this controversial process of community enlargement, the [opposition] ‘Armenia and ‘With Honor’ Factions [in the NA] have petitioned to President Armen Sarkissian, proposing to use the right and opportunity defined by Section 1 of Article 129 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, and petition to the Constitutional Court [(CC)] on the matter of deciding the compliance of the mentioned laws with the Constitution.

The factors and arguments that can be the basis for the President to petition to the CC are noted in the arguments written on about 8 pages,” the statement adds, in particular.