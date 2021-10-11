Legal team: Armenia ex-defense minister does not accept charge against him

Former Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Davit Tonoyan, does not accept the charge brought against him and will not accept it under any circumstances, as he is accused of committing an act that he did not commit. Tonoyan’s legal team noted about this in a statement.

“After being relieved from the post of the RA Minister of Defense, Mr. Tonoyan has refrained from commenting—taking into account the state secret, the interests of the RA national security and interstate relations. Mr. Tonoyan puts those interests above his own interests today, too, and [despite] possessing a large amount of information, he does not use it for his own defense in the public sphere.

Mr. Tonoyan is confident that the results of the expertise carried out by persons with special professional knowledge will give substantiated and impartial answers to the allegations of [supplying] ‘poor-quality’ weapons and ammunition that ‘do not comply with technical norms’ for the RA Armed Forces.

Mr. Tonoyan will fight for justice, for the restoration of his innocence and good reputation,” the statement adds.