Lebanon: The Conference of Representatives of ARF Bodies Summarized Its Work

The Conference of Representatives of ARF Bodies Summarized Its Work

On November 17-18, 2022, a conference of representatives of ARF bodies was held in Lebanon at the invitation of the ARF Bureau.

The meeting was presented with reports on the political, organizational, propaganda, Armenian Dat, youth units and our companion units of the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

In the light of the reports, the conference examined the problems faced by the Federation on both internal and external levels, noting that in order to overcome the current difficult situation created by the policies of the authorities of our country, a complete change of the regime is imperative.

The conference emphasized the need to expand the popular movement to reject the one-sided coercive programs in the light of the last mass rally in Artsakh and following its example.

The representatives of the ARF bodies also discussed today’s geopolitical conditions and trends and the works of the Armenian National Congress, which are brought under their light. The special agenda also emphasized the imperative to fully use the potential of the diaspora for the implementation of patriotic programs and to stand firm and strong in the alarming colonies of the diaspora.

Summarizing its work, the conference of ARF bodies noted the imperative to renew network and coordinated work in front of the mentioned priorities.