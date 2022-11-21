Lebanon: The Conference of Representatives of ARF Bodies Summarized Its Work

ՀՅԴ Մարմիններու Ներկայացուցիչներու Խորհրդաժողովը Ամփոփեց Իր Աշխատանքները
ՀՅԴ Բիւրոյի հրաւէրով 17-18 նոյեմբեր 2022-ին Լիբանանի մէջ տեղի ունեցաւ ՀՅԴ մարմիններու ներկայացուցիչներու խորհրդաժողովը:
Ժողովին ներկայացուեցան Հայաստանի Հանրապետութեան, Արցախի եւ սփիւռքեան կազմակերպական շրջաններու քաղաքական, կազմակերպական, քարոզչական, Հայ դատի, երիտասարդական միաւորներու եւ մեր ուղեկից միութիւններու վերջին շրջանին ծաւալած գործունէութեան մասին զեկուցումներ:
Զեկուցումներու լոյսին տակ խորհրդաժողովը քննեց Դաշնակցութեան դիմակայած խնդիրները թէ՛ ներքաղաքական եւ թէ՛ արտաքին մակարդակներու վրայ, արձանագրելով, որ մեր երկրի իշխանութիւններուն վարած քաղաքականութեան պատճառով ստեղծուած այսօրուան ծանր վիճակը յաղթահարելու համար հրամայական է վարչակարգի ամբողջական փոփոխութիւնը:
Խորհրդաժողովը ընդգծեց Արցախի վերջին զանգուածային հանրահաւաքի լոյսին տակ եւ անոր օրինակով, միակողմանի պարտադրուող ծրագիրները մերժելու համաժողովրդային շարժումի ծաւալման անհրաժեշտութիւնը:
ՀՅԴ մարմիններու ներկայացուցիչները քննարկեցին նաեւ աշխարհաքաղաքական այսօրուան պայմաններն ու միտումները եւ անոնց լոյսին տակ տարուող Հայ դատի աշխատանքները: Յատուկ օրակարգով շեշտուեցաւ նաեւ սփիւռքի ներուժը հայրենանուէր ծրագիրներու իրագործման համար լիարժէք օգտագործելու եւ սփիւռքի տագնապահար գաղութներուն նեցուկ ու զօրավիգ կանգնելու հրամայականը:
Ամփոփելով իր աշխատանքները` ՀՅԴ մարմիններու խորհրդաժողովը արձանագրեց նշուած առաջնահերթութիւններու ընդառաջ ցանցային եւ համակարգուած աշխատանքներուն վերանորոգ թափ հաղորդելու հրամայականը:
Source: https://www.aztagdaily.com/archives/564720
The Conference of Representatives of ARF Bodies Summarized Its Work
On November 17-18, 2022, a conference of representatives of ARF bodies was held in Lebanon at the invitation of the ARF Bureau.
The meeting was presented with reports on the political, organizational, propaganda, Armenian Dat, youth units and our companion units of the Republic of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.
In the light of the reports, the conference examined the problems faced by the Federation on both internal and external levels, noting that in order to overcome the current difficult situation created by the policies of the authorities of our country, a complete change of the regime is imperative.
The conference emphasized the need to expand the popular movement to reject the one-sided coercive programs in the light of the last mass rally in Artsakh and following its example.
The representatives of the ARF bodies also discussed today’s geopolitical conditions and trends and the works of the Armenian National Congress, which are brought under their light. The special agenda also emphasized the imperative to fully use the potential of the diaspora for the implementation of patriotic programs and to stand firm and strong in the alarming colonies of the diaspora.
Summarizing its work, the conference of ARF bodies noted the imperative to renew network and coordinated work in front of the mentioned priorities.
