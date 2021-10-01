Leaked intelligence report confirms Russia monitored Erdoğan family’s illegal businesses

by Levent Kenez,

An intelligence report issued by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) that was found on the phone of a former Turkish Intelligence Organization (MİT) agent who is now under arrest for alleged membership in a terrorist organization reveals Russian plans and strategies after the downing of one of its warplanes by Turkey in 2015. According to the report, obtained by Nordic Monitor, in addition to a number of political and military suggestions for the authorities, Russian intelligence decided to follow Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s family members more closely.

Seventy-seven-year-old Enver Altaylı, a prominent former intelligence officer and advisor to former Turkish prime ministers Turgut Özal and Süleyman Demirel, was arrested in 2017 for alleged membership in the Gülen movement, a group critical of President Erdoğan. The prosecutor demanded that Altaylı be sentenced to 42 years, six months in prison on charges of “directing an armed terrorist organization” and “political and military espionage.”

The Russian intelligence report in both Turkish and Russian as it appeared in the court file:

