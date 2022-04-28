Leader of Turkish nationalists calls Armenian MP to leave Turkey

The leader of the Turkish nationalists called on the deputy of Armenian origin Garo Paylan to leave Turkey, Evrensel reported.

Touching upon the bill on Armenian Genocide recognition submitted by Garo Paylan, leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Devlet Bahceli said: “He should either say that Turkish Parliament is not his parliament or the Turkish Parliament leadership should remove him from it. Let him go where he wants. Let him establish ties with the Armenian diaspora. I advise him to go to America.”