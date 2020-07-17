Lawyer: There is every reason to file a claim against Baku to ECHR

The use of UAVs against the Armenian population and civilian objects is a violation of international humanitarian law and is unacceptable in an armed conflict, a specialist in international law, lawyer Ara Ghazaryan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

According to him, there are all legal grounds for filing a claim against Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Rights.

He noted that it would be desirable to form a fact-finding and evidentiary body at the state level.

“The principle of international law is that human rights must be respected, including during military clashes. Baku’s statement about the readiness to fire at the Armenian nuclear power plant is in no way legally protected,” he said. “Even if Azerbaijan strikes at the nuclear power plant, it will not achieve military success, but, on the contrary, will find itself in a vulnerable position, both politically and legally.”