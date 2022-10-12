Lawyer: The location where Armenia POWs were tortured by Azerbaijan soldiers has been determined

The location where a group of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) was tortured by Azerbaijani soldiers has been determined. lawyer Siranush Sahakyan, the representative of the Armenian detainees’ interests at the European Court of Human Rights, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Azerbaijani side had shared another video on Telegram about the torturing of Armenian POWs.

“The location has been studied and confirmed. The incident took place in the bunker of the Verin Shorzha [village combat] position [in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia]. This is a video of the September events. All three [Armenian] servicemen have been identified. They are not among the confirmed detainees, they were shot to death, their bodies were transferred to the Armenian side as the bodies of those who died on the battlefield,” said Sahakyan.

She noted that the faces of the Azerbaijani soldiers are covered in that video,.

“In the video, their faces were covered with a special black color. They are detachments with special training, and they have a certain apprehension regarding criminal prosecutions in the future; that’s why they have covered [the faces],” the lawyer added.

According to the latest data, the number of Armenian dead and missing in the Azerbaijani military attack in September has reached 207. On September 17, the Azerbaijani side handed over the bodies of 32 fallen Armenian soldiers to the Armenian side, on September 20—95, and on September 23—another 6 bodies. In addition, 20 Armenian soldiers were captured. On October 4, the Azerbaijani side returned, with the mediation of the US, 17 Armenian POWs to the Armenian side.