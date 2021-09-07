Lawyer on Armenia ex-president Sargsyan v. MP Sukiasyan lawsuit: We will go after all lies

Several minutes later, Amram Makinyan, the lawyer of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan, will file a lawsuit with the Yerevan court—and against businessman and ruling force MP Khachatur Sukiasyan—demanding that the latter renounce his statement that defames Sargsyan’s honor and reputation.

Makinyan told reporters that they demand that this renunciation take place right from the tribune of the National Assembly, and that their lawsuit is quite extensive.

Also, the attorney emphasized that they will no longer tolerate spreading any false information.

“From now on, we will go after all the lies, and these authorities will no longer have the opportunity to take advantage of our patience, good will, tolerance,” he said, in particular.

Amram Makinyan noted that they demand 1 million drams (approx. $2,030) as compensation for the moral damage.

“It must be paid to the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen,” he added.

To note, Khachatur Sukiasyan had stated from the parliament tribune that “the third president has lost more than $100 million in casinos.”