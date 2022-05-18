Lawyer: Armenian police beat and insult minors

During a peaceful protest in the subway, underage children were apprehended,

against whom 3-4 police officers voiced sexual insults, the children were not given the opportunity to call a lawyer or parents, and their phones were taken away, lawyer Sergey Harutyunyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am on Wednesday.

He added that minors in the police station were severely beaten, and law enforcement officers kicked them.

“We will present a crime report. I don’t know if there were such impudent cases in the history of independent Armenia that underage citizens of 15 and 17 years old were severely beaten just for holding peaceful actions,” Harutyunyan said.