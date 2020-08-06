Latest on Beirut blast: 11 Armenians killed, over 100 injured;

More than 100 people have died in Tuesday’s explosion in the port of Beirut, Sky News Arabia television reported, citing the Lebanese Red Cross.

According to the TV channel, the number of injured has exceeded four thousand. City hospitals are overcrowded, and the injured are being sent to the medical centers in the outskirts of Beirut.

Beirut’s governor said the blast caused up to $5 billion worth of damage.

It’s still unclear what exactly caused the explosion. According to Lebanon’s PM, an investigation would focus on an estimated 2,750 metric tons of the explosive ammonium nitrate, stored at a warehouse.

A two-week state of emergency has been declared in the city.

The number of Armenians killed in the explosion in Beirut is currently six, while over 100 have been injured, said Anna Naghdalyan, MFA spokesperson.

[UPDATE] 11 members of the Armenian community has died in Beirut blast, while 250 were injured, Arevelk reported. There are also missing Armenians.

Among the victims is Nazar Najarian, the secretary-general of Lebanon’s Kataeb political party.

A working group has been set up at the MFA to coordinate the provision of targeted assistance to Lebanon, she noted adding that the Armenian embassy in Lebanon is in constant contact with the relevant local authorities to jointly assess the needs of the Lebanese side and the scope of assistance.

In the meantime, according to Gevorg Khachatryan, Deputy Director of Armenia airline, the Lebanon office of Aircompany Armenia has suffered heavy damage following the blast.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said Wednesday he had phone talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

The PM offered Armenia’s help to the ‘brotherly people of Lebanon.’

“The Lebanese government is currently conducting a needs assessment, and as a result of the assessment, the Armenian government will make decisions as needed,” Pashinyan added.