Large-scale projects on infrastructural development launch in Kashatagh region of Artsakh

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received on Tuesday the head of the Kashatagh regional administration Artyom Saribekyan who presented to the President the process of agricultural activities being carried out in the region as well as the socio-economic, particularly, housing issues.

As Information department at the President’s Office reported, Harutyunyan noted that large-scale projects are to be realized in the region. In the current year construction activities of private apartments for 43 families with many children will start, an additional sum of 150 million drams will be granted to the region for the purchase of building materials to improve the housing conditions, asphalting of the Khndzoresk-Vorotan road will be launched, programs of irrigation system construction and reconstruction will be at the spotlight.

President Harutyunyan underlined that along with developing the infrastructures, the government will take other practical steps towards giving new impetus to the repatriation process.

