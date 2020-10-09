L.A. Developments on the aggression by Azerbaijan along the line of contact between Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and Azerbaijan Yerevan – October 8, 2020

On October 7, Azerbaijan continued the shelling of Stepanakert, capital of Artsakh, and the cities of Shushi and Hadrut with the use of heavy artillery and UAVs.On October 8 at 8:30 am (local time), Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched a large-scale offensive on the southern direction of the line of contact. The Defense Army of Artsakh successfully repelled the attack of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces inflicting heavy losses: dozens killed and wounded, four D-30 howitzers, two UAVs, three other pieces of military equipment were destroyed.

At around 14:00 Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched 2 attacks in the southern direction which were successfully repelled by the Defense Army of Artsakh. 9 pieces of military equipment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were destroyed.On October 8, Azerbaijan shelled the Holy Savior Cathedral Ghazanchetsots, the symbol of Shushi, which was also damaged during the NK war in the 90s and rebuilt after the war.As of October 8, about 4069 servicemen of the armed forces of Azerbaijan were killed, 496 tanks and other armored vehicles, 4 “TOS” heavy flamethrower systems, 2 “Smerch” and 1 “Uragan” multiple launch rocket systems, 145 UAVs, 16 combat helicopters and 17 aircraft were destroyed.The number of losses among the servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army reached 361 with hundreds of injured.Armenia reiterates that there is no military solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and reconfirms its full support to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears full responsibility for the consequences.

Recent statements

On October 7, French Foreign Minister said that France, Russia, and the United States would hold talks to start a dialogue that needed to take place without preconditions. The foreign minister also accused Turkey of “military involvement” on the side of Azerbaijan … “The new aspect is that there is military involvement by Turkey that risks fueling the internationalization of the conflict”.On October 7, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany said, “Armenia had already signaled readiness for a ceasefire. Should Azerbaijan not agree to a ceasefire, the “pressure from the European Union must be increased.”On October 7 Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece issued an announcement on the unacceptable allegations made by the government of Azerbaijan: “Following the completely unsubstantiated and insulting allegations made by the government of Azerbaijan regarding supposed tolerance on the part of the Greek state for preparation of terrorist actions, efforts to recruit terrorist fighters, and cyberattacks from Greek territory on Azerbaijan, in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a stern demarche was made to the Azeri Ambassador yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Following the demarche, the Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan, N. Piperigos, was summoned to Athens for consultations, by the decision of Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias”.On October 7, in an interview to the Peninsula newspaper President Erdogan said, “Turkey is and will be standing by Azerbaijan’s state and people in the just cause of “one nation, two states” motto as it has done so far. We will continue to support our Azerbaijani brothers with all our means…”.