Kristinne Grigoryan was elected as the new Human Rights Defender of Armenia

Kristinne Grigoryan was elected on Monday as the Human Rights Defender of Armenia. Grigoryan’s candidacy had been nominated by the “Civil Contract” faction and was backed by the 68 votes of the lawmakers from the ruling force. Grigoryan will replace Arman Tatoyan who had served in the position since 2016.

Following the announcement of the results, Grigoryan took oath in the presence of the parliamentarians.

“By assuming the office of the Defender, I hereby swear to defend the human rights and freedoms of an individual and a citizen, remaining faithful to the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Armenia and the principles of justice. I swear to exercise my powers impartially, in good faith and with due diligence,” Grigoryan said.

To note, the Defender is elected by the National Assembly, upon recommendation of the competent standing committee of the National Assembly, by at least three fifths of votes of the total number of the members of the Parliament, for a term of six years.

To remind, the opposition factions boycotted the vote.