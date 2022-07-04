“KP 66 MPs have started the process of removing Pashinyan from office”. Edgar Ghazaryan

“Actually, what is happening now in the parliament, in the legal sense, is the process of dismissal of Nikol Pashinyan, which was started by the “Civil Agreement” party.

In other words, in fact 66 CP deputies joined the opposition and started the formal process of removing Pashinyan from office,” said Edgar Ghazaryan, a member of the “Unification” movement and former RA ambassador to Poland, during the “Review” program of 168TV. “66 CP deputies voted and removed Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Vahe Hakobyan from office. They were the officials who were elected to their positions in the National Assembly as a result of the voting of the entire National Assembly. If Alen Simonyan, Hakob Arshakyan, Ruben Rubinyan were elected NA president and vice-presidents only as a result of the voting of CP deputies, deputies from all factions voted in favor of Ishkhan Saghatelyan’s candidacy.

It turns out that Ishkhan Saghatelyan was chosen by the National Assembly, and the others only by the CP faction. Now, the CP faction made a decision and dismissed the NA vice-president elected by the NA. Moreover, the fact that Ishkhan Saghatelyan or any other opposition figure should be the NA vice-president was not the result of the good will or charity of the CP, it is a requirement of the NA regulations and constitutional law. Now, if the government deposes an elected official who held that position by virtue of the law, it means that the constitutional law of the National Assembly has been violated, and the activity of the National Assembly is regulated by that constitutional law. Now, if the constitutional law regulating the activities of the National Assembly has been violated, it means that the legitimacy of the National Assembly is in doubt.

And in a parliamentary country, the National Assembly is the only body formed as a result of national elections,” he clarified, emphasizing that if the parliament is illegitimate, then the question arises: to whom is the government accountable? “In other words, Nikol Pashinyan also becomes illegitimate and, in fact, an official in the air,” he stressed. To the question whether these steps lead to the holding of extraordinary parliamentary elections, he answered. “I think that the extraordinary parliamentary elections are inevitable, but it is impossible to imagine if these authorities are in office. During Pashinyan’s tenure as Prime Minister, events took place in Armenia under the name of 2 extraordinary elections, which contained the crime of usurping power. It makes no sense to go with the same alleged criminals in the same power grab scenario. Early elections will be logical in the event that Nikol Pashinyan is removed from power, a temporary government is established, anti-crisis measures are implemented in this period, which is very important for our country, the political field calms down, and after that, early elections are organized.”