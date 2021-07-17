Kocharyan: Those who stood up for our population’s defense are facing arrest now

Second President Robert Kocharyan has expressed his disappointment over the Armenia authorities’ surprisingly suspicious inaction following the Azerbaijani president’s menacing remarks laying territorial claims to Armenia.

In a public post on Facebook, the leader of Armenia Alliance stressed the urgent importance of giving a tough reaction to the kind of rhetoric, describing it as the only real guarantee for the country’s safe future.

“Neither timidness nor non-clarity is respected in international relations. The threats to Armenia and the Armenian people require a tough and clear-worded reaction. Armenia must demonstrate enough will to protect its territorial integrity and the dignity of its people.

“It is remarkably painful though, that as long as Armenia is governed by the defeated leader, this humiliating picture will persist. Moreover, the authorities, constrained by their complex of inferiority, arrest the community governors of Syunik. They are arresting people who took arms to stand up for the defense of the region’s population,” he said.