Kocharyan offers condolences on demise of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan

Armenia’s second President, leader of the Armenia bloc Robert Kocharyan extended condolences on the demise of legendary duduk player, composer, People’s Artist of Soviet Armenia Jivan Gasparyan, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of renowned duduk player Jivan Gasparyan’s death,” he said on Facebook.

“Jivan Gasparyan was one of the greatest musicians who brought the Armenian performing arts, in particular, folk brass instruments, to a new level, raising awareness about them throughout the world.

“I bow down with great gratitude to his memory and legacy,” Kocharyan said.