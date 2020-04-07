Kocharyan files defamation lawsuit against prime minister

Second President Robert Kocharyan has filed a lawsuit against the prime minister of Armenia, accusing him of public defamation and demanding redress for damage to his personal dignity.

The proceeding has been assigned to Tigran Grigoryan, a judge at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction, the case records available on DataLex.am reveal.

This is Kocharyan’s second claim against Nikol Pashinyan. The former president had withdrawn the earlier proceeding which was subsequently dismissed.

Source: tert.am